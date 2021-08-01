Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

LECO stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

