Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$179.00 at National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$178.00 to C$179.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.78.

Shares of EQB opened at C$150.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$73.49 and a 12-month high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

