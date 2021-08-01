Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$350.07 million and a PE ratio of 52.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$2.93.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1693609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.71%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

