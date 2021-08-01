Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.42.

CCO stock opened at C$22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$26.62. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.43.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.2374251 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

