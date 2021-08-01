Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CU. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.38.
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.22. The firm has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00.
In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
