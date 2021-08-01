Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CU. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.38.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.22. The firm has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.