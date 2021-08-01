TD Securities Boosts Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$12.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CLS opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.94. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

