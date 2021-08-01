Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Down 5.9%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $250.40 and last traded at $258.00. Approximately 16,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,093,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

