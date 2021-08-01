SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 111,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,011,164 shares.The stock last traded at $350.59 and had previously closed at $350.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

