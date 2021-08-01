American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Up 3.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 14,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,694,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.32. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

