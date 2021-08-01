TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 6.5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.25. 203,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,336,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.51.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 182,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,555,000 after purchasing an additional 860,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.