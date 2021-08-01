Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading 22.5% Higher

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s stock price traded up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.78. 328,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 187,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

OPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. M Partners set a C$2.25 target price on Opsens in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$274.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.14.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

