Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of EDIT opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

