EVERTEC (EVTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

