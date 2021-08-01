TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. TTEC has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.140-4.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.14-4.32 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80. TTEC has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

