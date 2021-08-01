Loop Capital Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.25. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Logitech International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.