First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $58.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 1921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

