Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Match Group stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94. Match Group has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

