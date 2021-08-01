Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.81.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.