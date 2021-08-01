Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.81.
Sharecare Company Profile
