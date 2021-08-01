Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.36.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

