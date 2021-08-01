Microsoft Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 202,999 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,992,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 35,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

