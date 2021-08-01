Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

CVA stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Covanta by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 145,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Covanta during the first quarter worth about $345,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

