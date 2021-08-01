Capital One Financial Weighs in on NOV Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NOV stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $35,772,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 156.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 2,154,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

