Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Renasant stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

