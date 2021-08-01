Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.31 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

