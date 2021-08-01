Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RAT. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,865.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,980 ($25.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

