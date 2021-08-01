ITV (LON:ITV) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.30. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

