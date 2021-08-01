Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.38) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,383.44 ($18.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £706.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,229.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 73 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £894.25 ($1,168.34). Insiders have bought 266 shares of company stock valued at $338,540 in the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.