National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

NEX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Friday. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.63.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

