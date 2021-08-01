Citigroup Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $39.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

