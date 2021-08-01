Silgan Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.52 on Friday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 235.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

