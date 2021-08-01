Option Care Health (OPCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.48 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.