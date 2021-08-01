DSP Group (DSPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect DSP Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, analysts expect DSP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSPG opened at $16.05 on Friday. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $388.89 million, a P/E ratio of -64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

