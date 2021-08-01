Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CEG opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Challenger Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

