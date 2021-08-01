Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
CEG opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Challenger Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Challenger Energy Group
Featured Article: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.