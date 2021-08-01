Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.