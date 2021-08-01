Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NYSE:AWI opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

