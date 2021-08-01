FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Get Centamin alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Centamin has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.05.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.