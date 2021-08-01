British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Raised to GBX 3,400

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).
LON BATS opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,779.37. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
