British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Raised to GBX 3,400

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,779.37. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have acquired 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973 in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

