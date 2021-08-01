Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.15 ($49.58).

DWS stock opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 13.04 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.02.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

