ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

