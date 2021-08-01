Nord/LB Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

BAS opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion and a PE ratio of -268.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.87. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

