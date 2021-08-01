Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $1,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.