Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.57.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 797.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.