John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JHI stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

