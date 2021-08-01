Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declines By 19.2%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 53.3% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 151,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.04 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

