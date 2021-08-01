Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.60 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

