Head to Head Survey: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asensus Surgical and InVivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -56.81% -48.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asensus Surgical and InVivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 172.13 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -3.71 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asensus Surgical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.