Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.31. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $157,390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

