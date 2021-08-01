Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.08 Million

Analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce $545.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.62 million to $547.55 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $374.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

