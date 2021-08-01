JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDR. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,440 ($44.94).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 3,657 ($47.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market cap of £10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,577.21.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Insiders have sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 over the last ninety days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

