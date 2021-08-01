Citigroup Cuts RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 4,700

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHIM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,784 ($49.44) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,244.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

